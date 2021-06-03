HANNIBAL — Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital and the Columbia Vet Center are teaming up to provide area veterans with services such as Veterans Health Administration enrollment, and counseling for post-traumatic stress disorder and military sexual trauma.
Through use of the Mobile Vet Center, a 37-foot-long mobile resource unit, bereavement, marriage and family counseling also are available to veterans and their families. Additional resources for Veterans through the MVC include VA benefits information and suicide prevention referrals.
The MVC will be in Hannibal from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, June 3, at American Legion Post 55, 3819 Highway MM.
The customized MVC vehicle is equipped with confidential counseling space to extend access to VA services to veterans, servicemembers and their families — especially those living in rural or remote communities. The MVC also provides readjustment counseling and information resources to Veterans to assist them in the difficult transition between military and civilian life.
More information is available by calling 573-814-6206.