HANNIBAL — Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans’ Hospital and the Columbia Vet Center are teaming up to provide area veterans with services that include VA health care enrollment for those who are eligible, as well as counseling for post-traumatic stress disorder and military sexual trauma. The Mobile Vet Center (MVC) will be available from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, at Farm & Home Supply, 2959 Palmyra Road in Hannibal.
Through use of the MVC, a 37-foot-long mobile resource unit, bereavement, marriage and family counseling also are available. Additional resources for Veterans through the MVC include VA benefits information and suicide prevention referrals.
The customized MVC vehicle is equipped with confidential counseling space to extend access to VA services for veterans, service members and their families — especially those living in rural or remote communities. The MVC also provides readjustment counseling and information resources to assist Veterans in the difficult transition between military and civilian life.
More information is available by calling 573-814-6206.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.