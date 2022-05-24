KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Eighteen area students at Truman State University were recognized for their academic achievements during the spring 2022 semester.
President's List
Alayna Pipkin and Wyatt Waelder, of Hannibal; Taylor Bringer, of LaGrange; Reagan Lehenbauer, Alyssa Loman and Lauren Reid, of Palmyra; and Alyssa Ferry, of Perry.
Vice President for Academic Affairs list
Kimberly Niemeyer, of Bowling Green; Alec Mundle and Johnathan Zielinski, of Hannibal; Hunter Hobbs, of Louisiana; Thomas Evans, of Maywood; Kaylee Powell, of Monroe City; Kirstyn Dietle, New London; Delainy Kroeger, of Palmyra; Leah Caputo and Nellea Dovin, of Shelbina; and Trevor Roed, of Vandalia.
The President’s List includes students with a 4.0 grade point average. The Vice President for Academic Affairs’ List features students with a grade point average between 3.50-3.99.
To qualify for either list, a student must be an undergraduate and complete at least 12 hours of credit during the semester.
