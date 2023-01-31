HANNIBAL — Trout at Huckleberry Lake can be harvested starting Saturday,
The lake was stocked with 720 rainbow trout on Oct. 31. Hannibal Parks & Recreation has partnered with Missouri Department of Conservation as part of a Community Assistance Program to help manage the fishery.
The other fish available for harvesting and daily limits are:
- Largemouth Bass (more than 15 inches): 6
- Channel Catfish: 4
- Trout: 4
- Crappie: 30
- All other fish combined: 20
A trout permit is required for all anglers regardless of age in addition to the prescribed fishing permit to possess and transport trout.
Fish may be taken only with pole and line with lure or bait. No trot lines, bank poles, limb lines or jug lines are allowed. Each person is limited to using no more than three poles.
The pond was renovated in 2019 with the help of a $184,000 Land and Water Conservation Fund grant. The pond was drained, excavated and lined with clay. It was widened at its north end and the shore was lined with stone rip-rap to control erosion. A sidewalk was constructed around the pond and a handicap-accessible dock was installed for people with mobility issues.
