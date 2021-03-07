Trout fishing season under way at Huckleberry Park

HANNIBAL — The newly-improved pond in Hannibal's Huckleberry Park is becoming a popular place to catch the rainbow trout that were released into the pond last fall.
People of all ages are fishing on warm days like Saturday, March 6. Caleb Ellis and Austin Jones were fishing from the park's new dock.
Until Feb. 1 catch and release was required, but now the trout may be kept, according to Perry Williamson, who was fishing from the bank and had caught four trout by mid-afternoon.
He was giving fishing tips to younger fishermen, Caleb Ellis and Austin Jones.
Williamson explained this is the best time of year to catch the rainbow trout, because when the weather becomes hot the water will also be hot, and the fish may not survive.
Asked how he will prepare his catch for dinner, he said, "Sometimes I bake them and sometimes I fry them, but if I get enough, I will try to smoke them."
He got his $12 fishing license and $10 trout permit from the Missouri Department of Conservation website.