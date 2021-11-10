Trout fishing resumes at Huckleberry Park pond

HANNIBAL — Local anglers have something different to try and catch in the Huckleberry Park pond following the release of 700 rainbow trout last week.
After it was determined that the pond’s water temperature had cooled sufficiently to support the trout, 400 were released on Nov. 1. Later in the week another 300 trout were delivered.
According to Andy Dorian, the city’s director of central services, the cost of the trout was divided between the Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department and the Missouri Department of Conservation. The HPRD and MDC recently entered into a 25-year Community Assistance Program regarding the Huckleberry Park pond, which includes the cost-share agreement for the purchase of the trout.
Dorian believes that stocking the city’s pond with trout is a sound investment.
“That (trout fishing) was extremely popular (last year). I imagine it will be the same this winter,” he said.
“People are really excited about this,” added Mary Lynne Richards of the HPRD.
Anglers fishing for trout in the Huckleberry Park pond will find the guidelines revised in the future.
“We are following what the Missouri Department of Conservation has suggested,” Richards said.
“The rules and regulations will be a little different this year than what they will be next year,” Dorian said. “Since the state is doing it (monitoring the Huckleberry Park pond) they will set all the rules.”
“This year we will not have the catch-and-release season or artificial lure only regulations in place,” said Richards. “For future years, it will be catch and release for trout from Nov. 1 through Jan. 31, then catch and harvest after that.”
Anglers may keep four trout per day. All fishermen, regardless of their age, will need a trout permit to harvest trout. Anglers from 16 through 64 years of age will need a fishing permit unless exempt.
The other fish that are available in the Huckleberry Park pond and the daily limits are, largemouth bass (more than 15 inches), six; channel catfish, four; crappie, 30; all other fish combined, 20.
