HANNIBAL — Trout fishing will be allowed in Huckleberry Park starting Thursday, Nov. 12, according to Hannibal Parks & Recreation officials. About 200 pounds of trout will be delivered Thursday to the park pond.
There are several rules regarding trout fishing at the pond:
· Catch and release fishing only
· Catch and harvest will be allowed sometime in February 2021
· Only trout fishing is allowed
· A fishing license is required for all individuals, as required by Missouri Department of Conservation. Exceptions are granted for Missouri residents 65 or older, youth 15 years or younger, military personnel and veterans with appropriate eligibility verification and anyone with a disability with a certified statement of eligibility from a licensed physician
· A fish license and a trout permit will be required during the catch and harvest season
Information on fishing licenses available on the Missouri Department of Conservation website: https://huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/fishing
Fishing for other species will not be allowed until spring 2021. The pond has been stocked with fathead minnows, bluegill, sunfish, channel catfish and bass. Hannibal Parks & Recreation staff also recently installed several pieces of artificial structures to provide an environment conducive to a healthy fish population.
The renovated pond was funded with the help of an $184,000 Land and Water Conservation Fund grant. The pond, in the 63-acre park at U.S. 61 and Huckleberry Drive, was leaking water and it had bank erosion and accessibility issues. The pond was drained, excavated and lined with clay. It was widened at its north and the shore was lined with stone rip-rap to control erosion. A sidewalk was constructed around the pond and a handicap-accessible dock installed for people with mobility issues.