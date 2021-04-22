HANNIBAL — Girl Scout Leaders shared highlights from their leadership roles in celebration of Girl Scout Leader’s Day on Wednesday, April 21.

Joni Mudd

Troop 9223

Years of service: 2

What’s your favorite activity? World Thinking Day

Tracy Coffey

Troop 9004

Years of service: 7

What’s your favorite activity? I enjoy spending time with my troop, camping and helping our community.

Coffey received the Volunteer of Excellence award in 2021.

Jessie Mundell

Troop 9000

Years of service: 3

What’s your favorite activity? I enjoy all activities with our troop!

Tracy Friday

Troop 5159

Years of service: 6

What’s your favorite activity? Favorite memories are Cookie Dances, the YMCA lock-in, World Thinking Day and studying different countries and how they do Girl Scouts and Girl Scout Night at the St. Louis Zoo.

Deb Ziegler

Troop 9012

Years of service: 32

What’s your favorite activity? Traveling the world with Girl Scouts, camping, robotics and anything Girl Scouts.

Abbie Herrin

Troop 9004

Years of service: 5

Bonnie Sue Arnold

District Community Engagement Manager

Years of service: 4

What’s your favorite activity? My job entails everything under the sun when it comes to Girl Scouts. From recruiting new girls to the troops to training new leaders, I am the “go-to Girl Scout lady.” I maintain relationships with all the local schools, businesses and community partners to make sure each and every girl in my area has a chance to be a Girl Scout and has a great experience as one.

Mary Curry

Troop 9220

Years of service: 4

What’s your favorite activity? Adventures with my terrific troop of girls! (Escape room, camping, archery, cooking and community service).

Kathy Riley

Troops 9217 and 9010

Years of service: 9

What is your favorite activity? Girl Scout Week, planting flowers and camping with my troops.

Rhonda Eitel

Troop 9012

Years of service: 24

What is your favorite activity? Watching the girls mature.

Rachel Bode

Troop 9326

Years of service: 9

What is your favorite activity? My favorite project was when my troop made blankets and T-shirt bags for all the kids in foster care in Marion County. We collected and donated a ton of personal care items, stuffed animals, toys, etc.

Julie Viehmann

Troop 9197

Years of service: 2

What is your favorite activity? My favorite project was setting up our Little Free Library at Riverview Park.

Heather McGuire

Troop 9177

Years of service: 5

What is your favorite activity? My favorite activities involve helping others and watching the girls grow in their Girl Scout ways.

Shannon McGee

Troop 9209

Years of service: 3

What is your favorite activity? Cookie Booths

Sara Brooks

Troop 9009

Years of service: 3

What is your favorite activity? Going around Luther Manor and singing Christmas carols and handing out Christmas cards (before COVID).

Tags

Recommended for you