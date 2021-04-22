HANNIBAL — Girl Scout Leaders shared highlights from their leadership roles in celebration of Girl Scout Leader’s Day on Wednesday, April 21.
Joni Mudd
Troop 9223
Years of service: 2
What’s your favorite activity? World Thinking Day
Tracy Coffey
Troop 9004
Years of service: 7
What’s your favorite activity? I enjoy spending time with my troop, camping and helping our community.
Coffey received the Volunteer of Excellence award in 2021.
Jessie Mundell
Troop 9000
Years of service: 3
What’s your favorite activity? I enjoy all activities with our troop!
Tracy Friday
Troop 5159
Years of service: 6
What’s your favorite activity? Favorite memories are Cookie Dances, the YMCA lock-in, World Thinking Day and studying different countries and how they do Girl Scouts and Girl Scout Night at the St. Louis Zoo.
Deb Ziegler
Troop 9012
Years of service: 32
What’s your favorite activity? Traveling the world with Girl Scouts, camping, robotics and anything Girl Scouts.
Abbie Herrin
Troop 9004
Years of service: 5
Bonnie Sue Arnold
District Community Engagement Manager
Years of service: 4
What’s your favorite activity? My job entails everything under the sun when it comes to Girl Scouts. From recruiting new girls to the troops to training new leaders, I am the “go-to Girl Scout lady.” I maintain relationships with all the local schools, businesses and community partners to make sure each and every girl in my area has a chance to be a Girl Scout and has a great experience as one.
Mary Curry
Troop 9220
Years of service: 4
What’s your favorite activity? Adventures with my terrific troop of girls! (Escape room, camping, archery, cooking and community service).
Kathy Riley
Troops 9217 and 9010
Years of service: 9
What is your favorite activity? Girl Scout Week, planting flowers and camping with my troops.
Rhonda Eitel
Troop 9012
Years of service: 24
What is your favorite activity? Watching the girls mature.
Rachel Bode
Troop 9326
Years of service: 9
What is your favorite activity? My favorite project was when my troop made blankets and T-shirt bags for all the kids in foster care in Marion County. We collected and donated a ton of personal care items, stuffed animals, toys, etc.
Julie Viehmann
Troop 9197
Years of service: 2
What is your favorite activity? My favorite project was setting up our Little Free Library at Riverview Park.
Heather McGuire
Troop 9177
Years of service: 5
What is your favorite activity? My favorite activities involve helping others and watching the girls grow in their Girl Scout ways.
Shannon McGee
Troop 9209
Years of service: 3
What is your favorite activity? Cookie Booths
Sara Brooks
Troop 9009
Years of service: 3
What is your favorite activity? Going around Luther Manor and singing Christmas carols and handing out Christmas cards (before COVID).