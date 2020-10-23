HANNIBAL — The last day of the Central Park Farmers Market will be Saturday, Oct. 31.
The market is 7:30 a.m. to noon at Central Park.
Steve Huse, the market manager, said, some of the vendors will be in costume and will be handing out candy. He encouraged trick-or-treaters to visit the market.
The vendor tents are spaced apart to encourage social distancing.
Central Park Farmers Market will resume in spring 2021, more information is available on Hannibal Parks & Recreation website, www.hannibalparks.org