Tribute to agriculture, Honor Flight adorns Dutch Country General Store wall

HANNIBAL — Ray Harvey has started each morning for the past two weeks at sunrise, taking advantage of the cooler hours before the blistering heat sets in. He will add finishing touches on Saturday to a mural blending the themes of recognition for the Midwest farmer and the WWII Honor Flight on the north wall of Dutch Country General Store downtown.
As Harvey sat down to create the concept for the 70-foot by 26-foot mural, he drew inspiration from famous artist Grant Wood and the lush, rolling fields and hills he painted in the collection “Iowa”. Dutch Country General Store was founded in Iowa, and representatives from the store had been in discussion with Harvey about the mural since they opened in April 2020. This summer, the time was right, after some preparation work to the wall. Harvey noticed how the two separate concepts of WWII Honor Flight — which the store donates to — and honoring Midwestern farmers weren’t so different once they came to life on the wall.
“Farmers have just cut their field into the shape of a flag to show their patriotism and support, and then you have the WWII soldiers who defended the pride and the American way of life,” Harvey said.
The flag flowing draped through the field is subliminal and not visible to everyone when they see it up close. But once Harvey tells someone about it, “they can’t unsee it.”
As people walk up from a distance, the field emulates an American flag, with crop rows forming the stripes and corn making the stars. A farmer stands with his hand on his heart, accompanied by his wife as they look up at a trio of World War II planes with the WWII Honor Flight logo. Harvey displayed the design inside the store for patrons to see as he created the artwork on a massive scale, step by step.
Deli Manager Lynnann Kells enjoys talking to all of the customers who come to the deli counter, and she said a veteran from World War II came in and saluted the picture of the mural.
“He saluted the picture, and he said he wished some of his friends had come home with him,” Kells said. “He was really impressed with the picture, how we’re representing our military and the farmers. But of course, he started tearing up. It was really impressive.”
Kells said she talks with several veterans, and she appreciates the meaning behind the mural for all those who served, including Vietnam veterans who have just recently begun receiving more recognition.
Store Manager Kathy Wear discussed placing a plaque on the wall with Harvey. The plaque would tell the story behind the mural and what it represents. Harvey is preparing next for a mural at Third St. and Broadway for the Mark Twain Zephyr. Later on, as funding and the location is set up, a mural is planned in honor of the Pettibone family. A few smaller projects are in the works, too.
Harvey is excited to be at the stage of adding finishing touches to the mural, including soybeans at the base, logos on the planes and additional details for the corn stalks. He noted how the mural covers half of the wall from top to bottom.
“The one thing is, as big as this mural is, it’s still only half the wall, and I’m very grateful to Dutch Country to commission me to do what I did,” Harvey said. “But, you never know, they may want to go ahead and complete the wall and make it 140 feet wide. Then it will be the largest mural by square footage in Hannibal.”