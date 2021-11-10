HANNIBAL — Tenth Circuit Presiding Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd set a pre-trial conference and Feb. 7 jury trial date for Corey L. Cobb, 26, of Hannibal.
Cobb faces a second-degree murder charge stemming from the shooting death of Billy R. Williams, of Hannibal.
Shepherd also scheduled a pre-trial conference for 2:30 p.m. Jan. 7. The defendant is represented by attorneys Terence Niehoff, Thomas Peterson and Michael Hufty. Marion County Prosecuting Attorney Luke Bryant represents the state.
Cobb was taken into custody by U.S. Marshalls in St. Louis on a warrant for second degree murder on Wednesday, June 17.
The Hannibal Police Department had been investigating the June 4, 2020 shooting that resulted in the death of Billy R. Williams, 45, of Hannibal. The Marion County Tenth Judicial Circuit Court issued a $1 million cash-only warrant for Cobb for second-degree murder.
The shooting occurred on Thursday, June 4, 2020, on the 2100 block of Gordon, with Hannibal Police arriving on the scene at about 9:17 p.m.
After police arrived on the scene, officers located Williams, who had been shot. Williams was then transported by the Marion County Ambulance to Hannibal Regional Hospital, where he later died.
Cobb remains lodged in the Marion County Jail on a $1 million cash-only bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.