HANNIBAL — Trial dates have been set for a Hannibal man charged with felony child endangerment.
Jade A. Helm, 34, of Hannibal, appeared before Ralls County Associate Judge David Mobley on Friday. Mobley set a pre-trial conference for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, and a trial for 8 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31.
During a previous hearing, Marion County Associate Judge John Jackson approved a motion to amend Helm’s bond, with the defendant released on his own recognizance. The conditions specified Helm did not make contact with alleged victims or witnesses.
During a Feb. 15 hearing, Mobley ruled Helm had violated conditions of his release. A warrant was served for Helm’s arrest on Wednesday, Feb. 16, and he remains lodged in the Marion County Jail on a $25,000 cash or surety bond.
Officers with the Hannibal Police Department responded to a disturbance at about 12:38 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13, in the 2400 block of Market Street. When officers arrived on the scene, they observed a two-year-old child lying on the floor wearing only a diaper despite the cold temperatures inside the home. The child appeared to have faint breathing.
Officers reported Helm, who is the child’s father, would not allow them to clothe the child and did not want medical assistance for the child. Officers took protective custody of the child and called for an ambulance. The child was transported to Hannibal Regional Hospital for treatment of potential methamphetamine exposure.