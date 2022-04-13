HANNIBAL — A jury trial date has been set for a Hannibal man facing charges of trafficking drugs, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful use of a weapon, and tampering with physical evidence.
Tenth Circuit Presiding Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd scheduled a trial to begin at 8 a.m. May 10 for Michael Ray Fitzpatrick, 41, of Hannibal. Cassidy Johnston represented the defendant. Marion County Prosecuting Attorney Luke Bryant represented the state.
Fitzpatrick was arrested after an officer investigated a verbal altercation March 8, 2021, reportedly involving Fitzpatrick and another subject on Munger Lane at Stardust Drive. During the investigation, the officer determined no criminal charges were needed and Fitzpatrick was allowed to leave the scene.
A subsequent search of a vehicle at the site uncovered a significant amount of a substance believed to be methamphetamine, a loaded firearm, and items to suggest the sale of narcotics.
Officers assigned to the Anti-Crime Enforcement Squad conducted a search March 9, 2021, of a residence in the 1900 block of Chestnut, where officers reported Fitzpatrick was hiding in a shower.
Fitzpatrick is being held in the Marion County Jail with a $25,000 cash only bond.
