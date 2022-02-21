Trial canceled, plea hearing set in stabbing case

HANNIBAL — A Hannibal man is scheduled to enter a plea in a stabbing case on Friday, March 4.
James Ivey Jr., 40, of Hannibal, appeared via WebEx teleconferencing software with Public Defender Austin Smith during a pre-trial conference on Friday. The state is represented by Marion County Prosecuting Attorney Luke Bryant. Tenth Circuit Presiding Judge Rachel Bringer Shepherd presided over the proceedings.
The original trial set to begin Tuesday, March 8, was canceled, and a plea hearing was scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday, March 4. Victims connected with the case were notified by court officials.
Officers were dispatched about 10:28 a.m. Sunday, July 18, to the 300 block of Grand Avenue, in response to a report of a disturbance. Officers arrived and spoke with a 31-year-old man who reported he was stabbed at a residence in the 1500 block of Hill Street. The suspect had fled the area and was no longer present.
The injured man was taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital for his injuries. Officers located Ivey at a nearby residence. Ivey was arrested and taken to the Marion County Jail on a 24-hour hold for unlawful use of a weapon, armed criminal action, first-degree assault, second-degree burglary and tampering with physical evidence.
A warrant was subsequently issued in the Tenth Judicial Circuit Court of Marion County charging Ivey with felony charges of first-degree assault, armed criminal action, second-degree burglary and tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution.
Ivey remains in the Marion County Jail.
