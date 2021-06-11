Tri-State Housing Task Force Summit emphasizes teamwork and hope

HANNIBAL — Hannibal Mayor James Hark welcomed guests and members of the Tri-State Task Force Summit to the Hannibal Y’Men’s Pavilion on Thursday morning, with several speakers sharing ideas to bolster housing and workforce options in communities throughout the region.
Featured speakers talked about innovative programs and new ideas in Illinois, Iowa and Missouri. The free event was hosted by the not-for-profit North East Community Action Corporation in partnership with the Two Rivers Regional Council of Public Officials of Quincy, the Southeast Iowa Regional Planning Commission of Burlington, the Tri-State Development Summit and NeighborWorks America of Washington, D.C.
Former Quincy Mayor Chuck Scholz said the Tri-State Housing Summit and the resulting partnerships among communities came together during the Flood of 1993.
“We all came together, why don’t we continue to move forward?” he said.
NECAC President and CEO Donald Patrick greeted everyone and spoke about the efforts to increase housing stock, perform weatherization to existing homes and provide training and financial assistance for many people in need in the 12-county area the agency serves.
During the past 18 months, NECAC has assisted 63 families with becoming homeowners, rehabilitated 155 owner-occupied homes, repaired 146 homes through weatherization, counseled 460 families with homeownership training and pre-purchase education and leveraged direct investments totaling $11.738 million for additional housing efforts.
“We at the Tri-State Housing Summit continue to put hundreds of people on the road to homeownership through cutting-edge programs and services,” Patrick said. “We may not always see it or realize it, bit our work does wonders.”
Hark expressed his excitement for the Tri-State Housing Summit to return to Hannibal, as well as the programs discussed during the event to assist with housing needs.
“There’s no greater pride than homeownership. Whereas a lot of people, the rental option is best for them, oftentimes people would much rather own their home,” Hark said, pointing out several programs being mentioned could provide a foundation for purchasing a home.
Hannibal City Manager Lisa Peck said rental inspections and code enforcement are ways to help ensure safe and sanitary housing in town, and she said NECAC materials are included with any citations to connect people with the resources they need. She said the city also accepts donations of properties, which helps owners facing issues while opening new options like expanded yards for neighbors or new homes on larger lots. Peck commended Corey Mehaffy, executive director of the Hannibal Regional Economic Development Council, and other partners for efforts to improve and increase housing options in America’s Hometown.
Kathryn McDaniel, workforce director with the Two Rivers Regional Council, talked about providing support to Iowa residents who suddenly received gas bills that reached past $1,000 through the Low Income Home Energy Assistance program during the winter. McDaniel said communities are stepping up with food banks in Pittsfield, Ill., Mount Sterling, Ill., Brown and Schuyler counties. The agency connects people with workforce training and certifications, and McDaniel said there is a large demand in the truck driver, welding and healthcare career fields.
Diane Simbro, executive director of the Northeast Missouri Workforce Development Board, talked about how the SkillUp program provides training, certification and necessary resources for prospective employees. The group is gearing up for a Back to School program which shares education resources in area housing units. They are also ready to resume the re-entry program for incarcerated individuals, connecting them with housing, food and other resources needed
During the Lives Impacted section of the event, Vickie Hansen talked about how she can focus more on her mission of making fudge for service men and women, veterans and people serving all over the world. She makes 42,000 pounds of fudge every year, going out to 52 different countries. She has 26 flavors, along with 16 alcoholic flavors.
She began her endeavor during the Vietnam War, coming from a military family with nine uncles, her father, son and daughter all serving the United States. She reaches out to hospice centers, hospitals, and every branch of the armed forces. No matter where someone is, if she receives a phone call, she sends a 25-pound package of homemade fudge.
“They wrote a blank check — they deserve our respect, our dignity and our honor,” she said.
Hansen never missed a beat making fudge, even when the family home needed some critical weatherization repairs. She shut the furnace off, taking cold showers and living in one room of the house. Plastic sheeting covered three missing windows. Hansen connected with NECAC for the weatherization program, telling them what she really wanted for Christmas was heat.
When crews arrived, she ended up getting more than the furnace cleaning and three replacement windows she had first envisioned. The weatherization efforts included new insulation in the attic, a new furnace and smart thermostat, all new windows, caulking work and repairs for her door.
For decades, Hansen kept her work under the radar, but she received international attention when the crew members paused from their work.
“When they got their break, I gave them fudge and they squealed,” she said with a smile.
Hansen expressed how much of a positive impact NECAC made for her, making her home comfortable and freeing money from her fixed income to make her confections. Hansen’s daughter asked her why she continues making the fudge “until they all come home”.
“I said because our military deserves honor, respect and dignity, and they need to know we care,” she said. “Because sometimes, I’m the only care package they get.”
And Hansen looks forward to making even more of her confections now that her house has been weatherized.
“(NECAC) made my life a lot easier, a lot better. I feel more human, and I’m warm and I’m comfortable and I can make more fudge for the troops,” Hansen said.