HANNIBAL — The annual Tri-State Housing Summit is geared up to provide a range of perspectives and ideas for housing in the region when it returns from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, June 10, at the Y’Men’s Pavilion at 105 Hill Street.
Carla Potts, deputy director for housing development programs with North East Community Action Corporation, said the City of Hannibal is co-sponsoring the event this year. Several guest speakers will present their perspectives on improving the housing situation for the region. A couple will speak during the special “lives impacted” portion of the presentation about their experience purchasing their own home.
Potts said the event will feature guest speakers including Hannibal City Manager Lisa Peck, who will talk about local programs underway to strengthen housing. Rural Housing 360 will talk about their projects in Iowa, as well as potential expansion into Missouri and Illinois. Chuck Scholz, former Quincy mayor, will welcome everyone to the event, and Brett Austin, with Austin Properties, will talk about renovating buildings.
Potts said the summit wouldn’t be complete without the “lives impacted” portion, where a couple will talk about their experiences with NECAC housing counseling and receiving the USDA 502 Direct Home Loan.
“There will be someone there who will talk about how ‘it took a while, but I did it’,” she said. “And I think we all need to hear from people who were where people may be out there, and think there’s no hope. There’s always hope.”
RSVP opportunities for the Tri-State Housing Summit are available to Friday, May 28, by calling Potts at 573-324-6622.