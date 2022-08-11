Tri-State Housing Summit poised to uncover solutions for housing crisis

The Tri-State Housing Summit will begin with registration at 8:30 a.m. and a program from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Sept. 8 at the Rialto Banquet Hall at 601 Broadway. Lunch will follow, and a variety of stakeholders from the local, county, state and federal level will work together to help find solutions for the region's current housing crisis. 

 COURIER-POST PHOTO / TREVOR MCDONALD

HANNIBAL — Gas prices have been on the decline, but rent and housing costs remain high — underscoring the importance of finding solutions to the region's housing crisis during this year's Tri-State Housing Summit.

Carla Potts, deputy director for housing programs with NECAC, explained the annual summit gathers stakeholders from economic development agencies, government officials, representatives from higher education institutions and other community members to team up and help find "concrete solutions" to address the housing crisis in the area.

