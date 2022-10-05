Tri-County Alliance helps with bed bug situations affecting local foster families

HANNIBAL — The Tri-County Alliance, a special initiative of the United Way of the Mark Twain Area, recently set out on a quest to help with bed bug situations that affect foster care families.
There have been multiple cases lately where children have been taken into foster care and their belongings are infected with bed bugs. Without effectively having all of the bed bugs, nymphs, and eggs removed from the children’s belongings, foster homes can quickly become infected with bed bugs.
Treatment to have bed bugs removed is very time intensive and costly. The cost is normally well over $1,000 to have bed bugs removed from a home. This is a cost foster parents must take on themselves, because there is no state funding for these situations.
Recently, a foster mom took in a third foster child, and unfortunately, unbeknownst to the foster mom, the child’s belongings had bed bugs. The foster mom’s home became infested and due to her limited income, she could not afford the costly bed bug removal treatment.
The Tri-County Alliance worked to raise awareness of this issue and raise funds to assist with the cost of the bed bug removal. In total, local individuals and organizations provided financial support of nearly $2,000.
The funds were then utilized to pay the bill for the treatment to remove the bed bugs from that home and also used to purchase a bed bug oven, which was donated to the local Children’s Division Office in Hannibal that serves Marion, Monroe and Ralls counties.
When families take foster children into their care, they can now borrow the bed bug oven from the Children’s Division Office, place all of the child’s items in the unit, turn it on and it will kill any eggs, nymphs and fully grown bed bugs using heat.
Children’s items will then be able to go into the foster home without the risk of the home becoming infected with bed bugs.
This will then reduce the number of families that need to have the costly bed bug treatment in their home.
The Tri-County Alliance was able to make this project come to fruition because of the generosity of local individuals and organizations that gave financially to assist with the endeavor.
The Tri-County Alliance provides a partnership between local churches and agencies that work to assist individuals with unmet needs.
More information about the Tri-County Alliance is available by calling 573-221-2761.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.