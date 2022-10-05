Tri-County Alliance helps with bed bug situations affecting local foster families

Employees with the local Children’s Division Office pose with the Zapp Bug Heater Bag. The bag can be checked out and utilized by local foster homes when taking a new child into care to prevent bringing bed bugs into their homes.

HANNIBAL — The Tri-County Alliance, a special initiative of the United Way of the Mark Twain Area, recently set out on a quest to help with bed bug situations that affect foster care families.

There have been multiple cases lately where children have been taken into foster care and their belongings are infected with bed bugs. Without effectively having all of the bed bugs, nymphs, and eggs removed from the children’s belongings, foster homes can quickly become infected with bed bugs.

