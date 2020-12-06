HANNIBAL — While raising funds for the Hannibal Regional Hospital Speech Program with its Festival of Trees, the O.C. Wilson Scottish Rite Club of Hannibal, also offered people an opportunity to win a donated decorated tree and all the presents under it, valued at more than $500.
Mike Shulse of the Scottish Rite explained this was the first of what the club hopes will become an annual Festival of Trees.
The two-day festival began Saturday, Dec. 5, during Hannibal's Victorian Festival of Christmas, with numerous businesses participating with Christmas decorations and sales.
Among the children visiting the Festival of Trees on Saturday were Logan Yahne and GiGi Palenti of Hannibal. Logan hoped to win the tree from the Hannibal Regional Hospital Foundation, with its Smart TV, projector and numerous home electronics, a $900 value.
A tree popular with the little girls at the festival was named, “Afternoon Teatime.” It was decorated and donated by Jack and Lisa Kairy. She said she enjoyed putting together the toys, including a tea party with a table and chairs, a toy kitchen, and a chalk board for both boys and girls. She said they started preparing it in early November.
This tree was the favorite of twins Abigail and Fred Crumrine and their younger brother, Everett, of Palmyra. They had taken time to pose for photos with Santa, who later said children still want Barbie dolls and John Deere toys, although many want electronic games this year.
On Sunday, 5-year-old Quinn Disselhorst also hoped to win the tree with its toys, because it was “the one with the kitchen.”
“Native Reflections,” the decorated tree from the Native American Trading Co. included a 40-inch Smart TV and several Indian blankets. Native American owner Mike O'Cheltree explained he and his wife, Ann, now own the building on South Main Street where the festival was located. Because it is the location of Hannibal's original train depot, which was demolished in 1953, they named it The Depot.
Nine trees were decorated and donated, with a list of each item under the tree, so the people buying $1 tickets to win their choice of tree knew exactly what they might win. The tickets were deposited at each tree and the sponsors had only phone numbers to identify the winners, so their names were not available.
However, they did count the tickets to determine the most popular tree. At the close of the festival on Dec. 6, the club reported the most popular tree was donated by Smith Funeral Home. Its theme was Family Fun Night, and it included a 58-inch television, family games, activities and popcorn.
As tree winners were being contacted after the festival concluded, Scottish Rite member Jack Kairy said, “We look forward to doing it next year and hope for a bigger turnout.”