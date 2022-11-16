PERRY, Mo. — Mark Twain Lake staff members will be removing dead/hazardous trees in an effort to promote safety within the recreation areas. The areas include:
- Spalding Recreation Area
- Briscoe Group Camp
- The Warren G. See North and South Spillways
- M.W. Boudreaux Recreation Area
- Ray Behrens Campground
- Indian Creek Campground
The majority of removal will be Ash trees affected by Emerald Ash Borer. The recreation areas will have designated burn sites that will continuously burn for long periods of time. Mark Twain Lake staff will be replanting the affected areas with various tree species. We apologize for any inconvenience the impending short-term closures may cause.
More information is available by calling 573-565-2112.
