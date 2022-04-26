HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Hannibal Tree Board’s plan to plant trees on public housing property this spring adjacent to Atoka Street has hit a snag, according to Kristy Trevathan, board president.
“Atoka is not going to work,” Trevathan said during the April tree board meeting. “Andy (Dorian, the city’s director of central services) had Dig Rite go out there and it looks like everywhere there are utilities. I thought it (the Atoka location) would work. Right now we are going back to the drawing board on planting.”
The tree board is by no means giving up its quest to find a suitable public property location on which to plant the dozen trees it received earlier this year from Forest ReLeaf. Now up for consideration is a public housing area near Huckleberry Park.
“There is a lot of green space before you get to that (public housing area),” Trevathan said. “We are going to have Dig Rite go out there and see if there is some space where we can plant these 12 trees. I drove around it and there surely ought to be some space out there that is not totally filled with utility flags.”
Forest ReLeaf provided the tree board with three different varieties of trees, White Oak, Hawthorne Bean and Serviceberry. They are currently being kept at the parks department’s facility on Orchard Avenue.
Forest ReLeaf, which has been helping restore urban forests for over two decades, became interested in Hannibal after learning of its hopes to plant trees on public housing property within the city.
“We got these (Forest ReLeaf) trees because of the tree equity part of planting them in neighborhoods that are underserved by trees, so I don’t feel we can plant them just anywhere we want,” Trevathan said. “The Huckleberry (housing area) looks like it might work.”
