Tree of the Month winner announced for May

The May Tree of the month s this oak tree located at 4106 West Ely Road, near the home of Mike and Ileen Levy. 

HANNIBAL — The Tree of the Month for May is an oak tree on West Ely Road.

The Hannibal Tree Board choose the tree at 4106 West Ely Road, in the yard of the home owned by Mike and Ileen Levy. Ileen said they purchased the home because of the tree, which they believe to be more than 150 years old.

