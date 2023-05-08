Tree of the Month winner announced for May

HANNIBAL — The Tree of the Month for May is an oak tree on West Ely Road.
The Hannibal Tree Board choose the tree at 4106 West Ely Road, in the yard of the home owned by Mike and Ileen Levy. Ileen said they purchased the home because of the tree, which they believe to be more than 150 years old.
The Tree Board established a Tree of the Month Award to celebrate Hannibal’s beautiful urban forest and its stewards. The Tree Board’s mission is to encourage and inspire by example proper planting and tree care in Hannibal.
According to Tree Board guidelines, the tree must be: residential and visible from the street; distinctive with good form; and well-cared for, properly pruned with no dead limbs.
In recognition of its commitment to urban and community forestry programs, Hannibal has earned a Tree City USA award from the Tree City USA program for 24 consecutive years.
(0) comments
