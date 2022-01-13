HANNIBAL — After maintaining 75 trees in 2021 the handful of volunteers who make up the Hannibal Tree Board have increased their tree-care objective to 100 this year.
Not only did the tree board members increase the number of trees they hope to care for over the next 11 1/2 months, but have also shifted where they will be working.
“We may want to target different areas like along Warren Barrett (Drive),” proposed Kristy Trevathan, president of the local tree board, during the January meeting of the group.
Not only will the tree board members be on the lookout for trees in need of maintenance, but also those that should be removed out of safety concerns.
“I see a hazardous tree and then forget to do anything about it,” Trevathan said, who recommended making it a goal for every board member to bring in the location of at least one hazardous tree per month.
“While driving around looking for hazardous trees also be looking for potential planting sites,” Trevathan added.
In addition to looking for trees that pose a significant threat to people or property, Trevathan would like to see five downtown trees removed before they make the city’s list of hazardous trees. Three of the trees are Maples. Two are located in the 400 block of North Main Street, near the Tom and Huck statue. The third Maple is by the Mark Twain Museum, which is also located on North Main Street.
“Those three trees are very, very sick and they are not getting any better,” Trevathan said. “Those are really important areas when you are coming into town if you are a tourist. We are a Tree City USA and then we have those sick trees.
“I think it would be nice to have them all (downtown trees) looking pretty healthy at once. I think that should be a goal.”
The other two downtown trees that the tree board would like to see removed are Bradford Pears, which are considered to be an invasive species. They are located on Hill Street, between Main Street and the Y Men’s Pavilion.
“Last year a big branch fell off one of them and landed on the sidewalk,” Trevathan said. “As for being planting spots I doubt we could plant right away because they had been there for a long time. It might be better just to put concrete back in, eliminate those holes and find another spot to plant.”
Another 2022 goal of the tree board is to partner with the parks department on a project in the Sodalis Nature Preserve.
“There is lots of advising we could do, but I think right now that as a tree board we have to pick and choose our projects. I don’t think we can go into Sodalis and manage it (a project) without a request from the parks department,” Trevathan said.
Trevathan has an eye on a portion of Sodalis where the tree board could prove handy if extended an invitation to assist from the parks department.
“I told Andy (Dorian, the city’s director of central services) we wanted to work on the entry way because that is important if they are going to build structures like a shelter and bathroom,” she said. “We could even partner with the Master Naturalists to do some plantings of native species and maybe do some signage.”
