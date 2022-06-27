HANNIBAL — Anticipation regarding the Sodalis Nature Preserve’s Nature Center is already building. Kristy Trevathan of the Hannibal Tree Board is eager to roll up her sleeves to help plant trees which are native to Missouri.
“If we can work together with them (Hannibal Park Board) on tree selection and that type of thing, it will be a great project,” Trevathan said during the June meeting of the tree board. “It is a project that I think would be fun to be involved in.”
Trevathan does not envision the tree board’s assistance being needed in the immediate future.
“I imagine the Sodalis planting will not be this fall, although it could happen in late winter,” she said.
The nature center is slated to be located at the east entrance of Sodalis, adjacent to where the new restrooms now sit.
“It (that location) is used, that is for sure,” Trevathan said.
A portion of the nature center’s cost will be paid for by a Land Conservation Partnership Grant that is a 50/50 agreement which will require the parks department to spend $100,000 of its own money on the project.
“It will be a very nice shelter,” Trevathan said. “The nature center will be a gathering point.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.