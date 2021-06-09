HANNIBAL — The city of Hannibal’s tree-planting project along Broadway is nearing the midway point and Kristy Trevathan, chairwoman of the Hannibal Tree Board, thinks it is about time to celebrate the progress that has been made to this point.
During the June meeting of the tree board it was reported that rather than plant eight trees in the spring and another eight this fall along Broadway the city intends to plant all 16 this fall.
“Sixteen trees would get us to not quite halfway,” Trevathan said. “I do want to do something when those trees get planted.”
Trevathan wants to celebrate reaching the midpoint of the Broadway project in part to salute family members of the late John Martin, who donated $13,200 to the endeavor.
“That was a big commitment. He gave us the money because we have a Broadway tree plan,” she said. “The Missouri Department of Conservation financed an urban forester to come and do this wonderful plan which includes the planting of 66 trees of different varieties along Broadway from the levee to Grand Avenue.”
Members of the tree board appreciate what it takes to make a project such as this possible.
“We are blessed with the money (for the trees),” Trevathan said. “But it still costs for the labor.”
“And time,” added Kyle Monroe of the Missouri Department of Conservation during the most recent meeting of the tree board. “Street workers are cutting the holes (in the sidewalk for the trees) out and digging them (holes) out.”
“It is a big project,” Trevathan said. “We are committed. We certainly don’t want to see it go by the wayside.”
Thus far the trees planted along Broadway are doing well, according to Trevathan.
“I have gone around and looked at every one of those Bald Cypress on Broadway. Some will need some pruning later and a couple of them could use a little staking,” she said. “I was worried about them because they planted them a little late and of course there is the environment in which they are planted, but we have been blessed with rain.”