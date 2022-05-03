HANNIBAL, Mo. — Over the past few years the city of Hannibal has annually planted a group of trees along Broadway in accordance with the tree plan that is in place for that corridor. While thus far the plantings have taken place from east to west, the city’s tree board is proposing a change of direction.
“The area I think in the fall, when they start the Broadway tree planting again, they might want to focus on is that curved area where Market Street, Grand Avenue and Broadway all meet. That area is in the Broadway Tree Plan,” said Kristy Trevathan, president of the Hannibal Tree Board, during its April meeting. “There are only a couple of trees there that even look halfway healthy. One is totally dead and one tree has been broken off.
“It would be good to go ahead and get those trees removed then that area would be open for planting in the fall.”
Another area along Broadway where trees once grew is in front of the Schwartz Manor apartments.
“Those trees have been gone a long time,” Trevathan said. “They were in small, concrete spaces. If they (city tree planters) just made those (openings in the sidewalk) a little bigger and made sure they got all the old roots out...”
Trevathan stressed that she is not asking the city to plant more trees along Broadway than it typically would in any given year.
“Those four or five trees could almost be their fall planting,” she said.
On the eastern end of Broadway the city’s tree plan plantings have reached the 700 block, according to Trevathan.
“It (tree planting along Broadway) is moving along,” she said.
