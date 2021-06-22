Tree board planning fall planting project at Sodalis

HANNIBAL — By the time 2021 comes to an end the Sodalis Nature Preserve will not only feature a new restroom, but a number of additional trees and possibly shrubs that will be planted near the east entrance to the popular park.
“This fall, come hell or high water, we are going to do a project down there,” said Kristy Trevathan, chairwoman of the Hannibal Tree Board, during its June meeting.
The tree board is hoping to replace some mature trees that needed to be removed to accommodate the restroom project.
“They did cut quite a few trees down including a big Cottonwood and Sycamore,” Trevathan said. “What we want to do is a pretty good project there of planting similar trees.”
While an exact date has not been scheduled yet for the planting of the new trees, there is no doubt regarding what season in which the tree board would like to perform the task.
“Fall is the best time according to our experts,” Trevathan said.
Although the project will feature the planting of trees, it could be expanded to include other vegetation over time.
“We got some species (of trees) that will work down there. There are a lot of things that will work in that environment,” Trevathan said. “We could also do some (plant) native shrubs and maybe do a project that takes several years. We will start with the trees and get a few shrubs and really decorate that area because I think Sodalis is one of the (city’s) premier parks.”
Trees and native shrubs are not all that Trevathan would like to see placed near the entrance to Sodalis.
“I would like to see a sign board there that really talks about that area, the geologic history, the natural history and the importance of what it was,” she said. “Before they discovered the bats it was a mining area of limestone. That would be a fun thing to talk about, too.”
Considering that restrooms for Sodalis is one of the most frequently heard requests it is not surprising that Andy Dorian, Hannibal’s director of central services, can’t wait for it to arrive from Colorado and put into service near the nature preserve’s parking lot.
“We are just waiting until the structure gets completely built, shipped, put together and opened,” he said during the May meeting of the Hannibal Park Board.
While Dorian estimates that the facility will be functional “sometime later in the summer,” he stressed in May that time frame was not written in stone.
“They don’t have an exact shipping date yet,” he told park board members.