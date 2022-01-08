HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Tree Board may soon have a new tree-planting partner in Forest ReLeaf of Missouri.
Forest ReLeaf, which has been helping restore urban forests for over two decades, became interested in Hannibal after learning of its hopes to be allowed to plant trees on public housing property within the community.
Kristy Trevathan, president of the Hannibal Tree Board, has spoken with a representative of Forest ReLeaf who was “really excited about what we are talking about doing” in cooperation with the Hannibal Housing Authority.
“She (Rebecca Hankins, partnerships coordinator with Forest ReLeaf) said similar work was being done in St. Louis and St. Louis County around tree equity,” Trevathan said.
Although Forest ReLeaf sells trees, the proposed planting of trees on public property could be eligible for free trees through a special priority program.
“It sounds like we need to get this grant, if that is how we are going to go because we have a very limited budget,” Trevathan said. “We will have to define what we want to do and what the target area is that we want to do.”
Although the tree board has yet to meet with the president of the housing authority to determine where and how many trees he would like to see planted, if he is interested in the tree-planting proposal at all, during the January tree board meeting Trevathan proposed planting no more than a half dozen trees in an area near Munger Lane and Indian Mounds.
Councilman Stephan Franke said the tree-planting project has potential.
“You don’t want to plant 100 trees because that would be too much to manage,” he said. “We want to get buy-in. We want to do maybe a little education and make sure there is room in the maintenance budget.
“I think there is great potential if we execute it right.”
“I feel like it is a good partnership to start developing with both the housing authority and Forest ReLeaf,” added Trevathan. “We could certainly build this into some new projects.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.