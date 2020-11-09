Tree board hopes for voice in riverfront plantings

HANNIBAL — While the Oct. 31 completion deadline of the Hannibal riverfront has come and gone, final touches continue to be made, including landscaping.
Members of the Hannibal Tree Board are wondering about the future of trees on the renovated riverfront.
"I don't know how many trees there will be," said Kristy Trevathan during the November meeting of the Hannibal Tree Board. "There is a lot of concrete. There is a lot of dirt."
"Surely they are not going to say it's finished if they don't have a tree planted anywhere on it," said Harry Graves of the tree board. "It seems like it would be premature to say it is finished without having some (tree) plantings."
Graves is concerned that the planting of trees on the riverfront will be an afterthought.
"He is always talking about event space and sight lines. It doesn't sound very tree friendly," Graves said — referring to a comment made by Andy Dorian, the city's director of central services, during the September 2019 meeting of the Hannibal Tree Board.
"The (planting of trees on the) riverfront is something we will really have to consider because it's really going to be an event center so lines of sight will be really important," Dorian said.
Not only is the number of trees to be planted on the riverfront of concern to the tree board, but the type of trees.
"If they already have a (tree-planting) plan maybe they just need some species ideas," Trevathan said. "You are not going to want to put certain trees down there that are not going to survive. It (the riverfront) will flood."
During the September 2019 tree board meeting it was recommended that some of the new riverfront trees be bald cypress because of their ability to withstand flooding.
As of the tree board's November 2020 meeting no advice regarding trees had been requested of it, according to Trevathan.
"They haven't asked for our input, but I would think that by our next meeting, when we work on our 2021-22 (work plan), we could by that time ask if they are going to need us," she said.
Rather than wait for the next regularly scheduled meeting of the tree board, which is Wednesday, Dec. 2, members of the tree board will likely seek to be included on the agenda of the Hannibal Park Board during its Thursday, Nov. 19, meeting.
"Maybe we could go there in behalf of the tree board to ask, 'Do you want us to be involved in these different planting projects?'"