HANNIBAL — When it comes to the celebration of Arbor Day it is not uncommon to find members of the Hannibal Tree Board planting new trees on public property, such as in one of the city’s parks. In 2022 the tree board may be found planting a tree or trees on a different sort of community land, where public housing is located.
The planting of trees in public housing areas was a topic of discussion during the November meeting of the tree board at city hall. While no formal action was taken on the proposal, the idea did seem to take root.
“I think it would be a good project for us,” said Hannibal Tree Board President Kristy Trevathan. “We have concentrated on different projects before. This will be our first neighborhood project.
“Working with neighborhoods, trying to encourage that (tree-lined streets) is something we really ought to work on.”
Board members agreed that in order to plant trees in public housing areas they will need to forge a tree-planting partnership with the Hannibal Housing Authority, such as they have built over time with the Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department.
“It will take a little planning because we just can’t walk into the housing area and start planting trees,” Trevathan said. “We are going to need permission and to work together.”
“We need to get a buy-in from residents,” added tree board member Harry Graves. “If the management and residents are not in on it...”
Trevathan proposed keeping the issue on the tree board’s agenda.
