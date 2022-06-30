HANNIBAL — Members of the Hannibal Tree Board are frequently encouraged to be on the lookout for trees that are dead or dying, and which pose a threat. In the near future they could be watching for the city's most eye-catching trees.
"Sometimes you drive around and see a tree that is just exceptionally beautiful. It is shaped beautifully, is well cared for and is an asset to the property," said Kristy Trevathan, tree board president, during the group's June meeting. "I was wondering if we could come up with some type of tree recognition award on a quarterly basis."
Trevathan suggested that the award could prove to be motivation for people to take better care of their trees.
"Some people top their trees," she said. "Maybe by emphasizing what is a beautiful and healthy tree enhances a yard because statistics show it can increase the property value by 20 to 30 percent."
The eligibility criteria is limitless.
"Bring in a picture of a tree you have seen in town that enhances the property and looks like a valuable tree for our community. It will not necessarily be a street tree that we (tree board) planted or take care of," Trevathan said. "It does not have to be a champion tree, but just a tree of Hannibal which makes our town more beautiful and more special."
Tree board members are encouraged to bring a nominee to their July meeting with the intent of presenting the inaugural Tree of Merit Award, possibly in September.
"This is a way to let people know we appreciate their trees," Trevathan said. "They haven't topped it or cut it down, but have maintained it.
"Maybe this will bring more attention to proper tree care."
