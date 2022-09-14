Tree Board awards Tree of the Month accolade

A sugar maple tree was selected as the Tree of the Month by the Hannibal Tree Board for September. The Harder family at 2100 Palmyra Road received the award.

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Tree Board has presented its Tree of the Month Award for September to the Harder family at 2100 Palmyra Road for a sugar maple tree that stands about 30 feet tall.

The sugar maple tree is a popular shade tree often known for its brilliant fall colors.

