Tree Board awards Tree of the Month accolade

HANNIBAL — The Hannibal Tree Board has presented its Tree of the Month Award for September to the Harder family at 2100 Palmyra Road for a sugar maple tree that stands about 30 feet tall.
The sugar maple tree is a popular shade tree often known for its brilliant fall colors.
The Tree Board voted at its August meeting to establish a Tree of the Month Award to celebrate Hannibal’s beautiful urban forest and its stewards. The Tree Board’s mission is to encourage and inspire by example proper planting and tree care in Hannibal.
According to Tree Board guidelines, the tree must be residential and visible from the street; distinctive with good form; and well-cared for, properly pruned with no dead limbs.
“These awards honor those who not only appreciate the beauty of trees, but recognize their value. Well-managed trees pay back their communities three-times the cost to plant and to maintain them, They clean air, hold soil in place, increase property values and help manage storm water,” Trevathan said.
In recognition of its commitment to urban and community forestry programs, Hannibal has earned a Tree City USA award from the Tree City USA program for 23 consecutive years.
