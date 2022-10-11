JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick recently recognized October as National Disability Employment Awareness Month.
“Individuals with disabilities make important contributions to Missouri’s workforce and I am proud to recognize these contributions during National Disability Employment Awareness Month,” Fitzpatrick said. “MO ABLE [Achieving a Better Life Experience] allows Missourians with disabilities to save money without losing access to federal benefits like Medicaid and SSI — making it possible to have a job and work towards financial independence. I have made it a priority to grow this program and will continue to encourage Missouri business leaders and employers to help make it easier for those with disabilities, and their families, to save for the future.”
Fitzpatrick is an advocate on behalf of Missourians with disabilities for employment inclusion and opportunity. Throughout his tenure as treasurer, he has encouraged employers across the state to add payroll deductions for MO ABLE accounts. Partnering employers include the University of Missouri System, the City of Jefferson City, the City of Kansas City, CoxHealth, Truman State University, the University of Central Missouri, Missouri State University, Schnucks Markets and Central Bank.
Fitzpatrick is also calling on congressional legislators to expand access to the ABLE program by passing the ABLE Age Adjustment Act. This legislation would expand the eligibility age from 26 to 46, meaning millions more Americans would be eligible, including many veterans.
MO ABLE currently has 3,388 accounts and $24 million in assets under management, making it one of the largest ABLE programs in the country.
Launched in 2017, MO ABLE allows individuals with disabilities and their families to save up to $15,000 per year, tax-free, without losing federal benefits like Medicaid and SSI. For more information about the MO ABLE program and to take an eligibility quiz, visit moable.com.
National Disability Employment Awareness Month commemorates the many and varied contributions of people with disabilities to America’s workplaces and economy. It began in 1945 as a week in October and was expanded to a full month in 1988.
