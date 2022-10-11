JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri State Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick recently recognized October as National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

“Individuals with disabilities make important contributions to Missouri’s workforce and I am proud to recognize these contributions during National Disability Employment Awareness Month,” Fitzpatrick said. “MO ABLE [Achieving a Better Life Experience] allows Missourians with disabilities to save money without losing access to federal benefits like Medicaid and SSI — making it possible to have a job and work towards financial independence. I have made it a priority to grow this program and will continue to encourage Missouri business leaders and employers to help make it easier for those with disabilities, and their families, to save for the future.”

