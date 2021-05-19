HANNIBAL — Jared Campbell, a man very familiar with the trash hauling business in Hannibal, appeared before the city council Tuesday night with a proposal that he believes will address the community’s ongoing trash issues.
“The problems that we are attempting to solve are stemming from the fact that too many people do not have weekly trash service,” wrote Campbell, who has worked for over 20 years for the Haul A Way Company, in an email to the city. “When people do not have weekly trash pickup, they throw their trash in ditches and/or it collects around their homes and yards.”
Campbell believes his proposal provides an “easy” path to account for those who have a weekly trash hauler and those who do not.
“The word ‘easy’ is crucial,” he said. “If the path is too cumbersome, it is unlikely to be followed by the haulers and able to be enforced by the city. I also believe the city officials will receive less push back from Hannibal residents if the changes that are implemented don’t affect the service that those constituents have come to enjoy.”
Campbell proposes that a third-party be hired to develop software that would identify residents who are without a weekly trash hauler.
“The basic design would be to have a cloud-based program that would receive digital customer list from the haulers on a monthly basis,” he said. “It would also receive a digital master list of all Hannibal residents which the city would provide. When the haulers’ list is subtracted from the city’s master list, the difference would be a list of offenders that are in violation of the requirement to have a trash hauler.”
Campbell not only came with an idea, but with a recommendation on who could compile the lists.
“He can assess each hauler’s specific hardware and show them how to digitally export their customer list and then make sure his cloud-based software can understand the programming language and correctly assimilate the data,” he said.
Campbell is confident that being provided a list of those without trash hauling service will make the job of city code enforcement officers much easier.
“Being the recipient of a digital list of offenders would save considerable time compared to having to sift through lists from haulers that are in multiple formats or even printed on paper,” he said.
Campbell, who was applauded by Mayor James Hark for showing such initiative, offered not only to pay for the creation of the necessary software but to personally contact other local trash haulers who to this point have not complied with the city’s request for information about their business.
It was noted that citizens would still have the freedom to choose their trash hauler under Campbell’s plan.
According to City Attorney James Lemon, Campbell’s proposal sounds like something the city could legally do.
The council took no action regarding the proposal during Tuesday night’s meeting.