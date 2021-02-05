HANNIBAL — Today, Saturday, Feb. 6, is the deadline for trash haulers operating in Hannibal to provide the city with requested information about their business.
According to City Clerk Angel Zerbonia, letters were mailed out to the haulers via certified and regular mail on Jan. 6, 2021.
“They had 30 days following the request, therefore they would have at least until Feb. 6 to respond,” she said.
Zerbonia said that she received receipts on the certified mailing from all but one of the businesses, which was “undeliverable.”
The notice from the city was sent to 11 haulers. As of 5 p.m. Thursday only five of the operators had provided either all or some of the requested customer data.
According to state statutes trash haulers are required to provide the city upon request with certain businesses information — the number of customers the hauler serves, the nature of the customers and the amount that is charged each customer.
Included in the letters sent out by the city was not only a request for information, but notification that in two years the city intends to take an active role in the community’s trash hauling. According to City Attorney James Lemon, the city could enter into a contractual agreement with the trash haulers who are currently serving the city or take over the trash hauling itself.
During the Jan. 5 meeting, the council voted to send out a notification letter regarding its intentions, as is required by state statutes.
This is not the first time the city has requested hauler information. In mid September 2020 the city sent out a notice through both regular mail and certified mail. At that time only two of eight haulers, Area and Haul Away, complied within the 30-day response period.
The city chose to send out another round of notification letters in January 2021 after learning of three additional local haulers who were not contacted last September.
Mayor James Hark said a change in Hannibal’s trash hauling system is necessary to ensure all households in the community have trash service.