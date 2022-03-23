HANNIBAL — The Hannibal High School Environment Club removed more than 120 pounds of trash during their first Trash-a-Thon fundraiser.
The fundraiser, held March 5, supported the Palmyra Recycling Center.
Eleven members of the club filled trash bags from Mark Twain Avenue to the marina.
They event was similar in concept to a walk-a-thon. Instead of pledging for each mile walked, local businesses donated pledges for the trash the students picked up.
Students collected a total of $865 in pledges.
The donation will be used toward equipment, materials and operating costs for the services the recycling center provides to local communities.
“The Hannibal Public School District is proud of the efforts of the high school environment club,” said Hannibal Public Schools Communications Specialist Andrea Campbell. “On numerous occasions, these students have been out in the community, picking up trash in public spaces to make Hannibal a cleaner community. This time, they took it a step further, using the trash they collected to give back to a local organization that provides recycling services for our area.”
Physical Science teacher Quintin Heaton led the students on the endeavor.
“This was a great experience for the students. They found power in doing a service for the community by cleaning up and raising money to support the Palmyra Recycling Center,” he said. “Seeing the difference they make is very empowering. Being visible in the community doing this good work hopefully inspires others to increase their own efforts at protecting our local environment.”
Students enjoyed the opportunity to make a difference while providing inspiration to others.
“I really enjoyed picking up the community and I am very happy with how much we got done. I hope others want to do the same,” said ninth grader Tyler Tipit.
Twelfth grader Sam Hirner was thrilled to be a part of the unique event as well.
“I was super excited to take part in the Trash-A-Thon. This was the first time the Environmental Club organized an event like this. One club meeting we decided that we wanted to raise some funds for someone that was making a difference in our environment. We’re all about service, and the Palmyra Recycling Center is a great example of that in Northeast Missouri, so we thought it just made sense,” Hirner said.
Hirner and fellow students were pleasantly surprised by the outpouring of support throughout the fundraiser.
“Personally, it was a great leadership experience to be part of coordinating everything, but everyone did something to contribute whether it was picking up litter for a couple hours or asking friends and family for donations,” he said. “Frankly, I was blown away by the amount of donations we received.”
Heaton said HHS Environment Club members are actively involved in several service projects during the year.
In addition to volunteering at Palmyra Recycling Center, the students perform water quality monitoring for Missouri Stream Teams in fall and spring, pick up trash on the HHS campus and monitoring bats at Sodalis Nature Preserve.
The Trash-a-Thon reflected the dedication and service of each student in the club, and Heaton said he hoped the event would be the beginning of a new tradition.
“I am very proud that Environmental Club members organized such a meaningful fundraiser for the benefit of another group,” he said. “Their goal from the beginning was to do something to help an organization whose work had a great impact on our local environment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.