PERRY, Mo. — The American Hiking Society’s National Trails Day is the country’s largest celebration of trails, and the NEMO Chapter of the Back Country Horsemen of Missouri will host a trail ride at Mark Twain Lake to celebrate the date.
It is a nationwide event designed to promote and celebrate the importance of trails in the United States. This year, the event will be celebrated Saturday, June 5 across the nation.
The NEMO Chapter of BCHMO invite fellow equestrians to join them for a quiet ride along the trails, showcasing the work done by the NEMO Chapter. The group works in collaboration with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, maintaining and upgrading the trails and trail heads at Mark Twain Lake.
BCHMO members ask that riders meet at the Frank Russell Recreation Area, north of the Clarence Cannon Dam, by 9 a.m. Saturday, June 5, for check-in prior to the start of the ride.
The ride will be divided into smaller groups to accommodate the type of riders in attendance — gaited and non-gaited. The ride will last about four hours. After the ride, the NEMO Chapter will provide a light meal, consisting of hamburgers, hotdogs, chips dessert, water and tea.
This is an ideal opportunity to ride the trails at Mark Twain Lake, see what the Back Country Horsemen do to ensure the future of the trails not only here, but across the state and the nation; make new friends and enjoy the beauty of the lake and the trails.
BCHMO members ask participants to RSVP, so they can assure there are plenty of food and drinks.
RSVP opportunities are available by calling Becki Krueger at 660-341-7880 by June 1. If there is no answer, leave a message stating how many will be in the party.
Directions to Frank Russell Recreation Area:
From Hannibal — Take U.S. 36 west 12 miles to Route J. Turn south (left) onto Route J. Go 12 miles to Frank Russell Recreation Area sign. Turn right and stay to the right. Go past the archery park and park in the day use parking lot on the right. Please do not park in the campsites or in front of the barn.
From Monroe City, Mo. — South of Monroe City, take Route W East. Go 4 miles to Route J. Turn south (right) and go 7.5 miles to Frank Russell Recreation area sign. Turn right and stay to the right. Go past the archery park and park in the day use parking lot on the right. Please do not park in the campsites or in front of the barn.