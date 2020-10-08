HANNIBAL — October is the perfect time to explore the unpaved trails at Sodalis Nature Preserve. The brilliant foliage adds another layer of beauty to the diverse landscape. Late in the season, trails crunchy with leaves offer views often hidden in the summer by a canopy of trees.
There will be a guided trail hike starting at Sodalis Nature Preserve at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 25.
Participants should meet at the Sodalis Nature Preserve parking lot. There is a strict limit of 10 participants to allow for social distancing and reservations must be made by calling Hannibal Parks & Recreation at 573-221-0154 or by emailing mlrichards@hannibal-mo.gov.
The hike will cover about 2-3 miles over moderately rugged terrain and will take about two hours, include seasonal observations and a short reflective solo time.
The trail hike will be led by Gale Rublee, a nationally certified interpreter guide with more than 25 years of experience in outdoor education. Rublee is a founding member of the Hannibal area Mississippi Hills chapter of Missouri Master Naturalists.