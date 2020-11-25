HANNIBAL — Parking at some Hannibal schools can present a challenge in the morning before classes begin and again in the afternoon after classes have been dismissed. The Hannibal Traffic Committee is taking a closer look at the parking situation in front of Eugene Field Elementary School after receiving a letter from a concerned parent who contends that children crossing the street in front of the school are at risk because of how some motorists park.
According to Edie Graupman the parent wrote that "when parents pick up or drop off it is hard to see children crossing the street because there is so much parking volume in that area." Consequently the parent asked the traffic committee to recommend the city council prohibit parking in front of Eugene Field during school hours.
Susan Osterhout reported seeing vehicles parked in areas that are designated no parking.
“I think they can legally park three (vehicles in front of the school). When they park four somebody is in the yellow,” Osterhout said.
Rich Dauma added that he saw a vehicle parked in the crosswalk recently.
“There is already no parking allowed in crosswalks, so that is enforceable now,” said Mike McHargue. “To me this is a complaint-based enforcement issue.”
"We will probably have to request that officers go out and keep an eye on it until they (motorists) get adjusted to not parking there," Osterhout said.
Parking complaints are not uncommon around some Hannibal schools, according to Lt. Jennifer Grote of the Hannibal Police Department and a member of the traffic committee.
"We have had complaints at Oakwood. We have had complaints at the middle school. It is a 10-minute problem," she said.
Unlike at other Hannibal schools, where parking congestion is primarily caused by parents, that may not be the case at Eugene Field.
"We do have cars from what appears to be Levering (Regional Health Care) that are parking in front of the school," Graupman said.
"It is just people being inconsiderate because they have tons of parking across the street," Osterhout said.
The traffic committee approved a motion that would leave the parking situation as it is for the time being, and that HPD will be asked to step up enforcement at school time.
"If it comes back up from the school as an issue we will address it at that point," Dauma said.