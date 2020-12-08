HANNIBAL — After investigating complaints of speeding and parking concerns on Bird Street at Mark Twain Elementary School, members of the Hannibal Traffic Committee decided during a November meeting that the best solution was to take no action.
Initially the committee looked into reports that some motorists were exceeding the speed limit while traveling through the school zone. However, the results of two four-day traffic studies conducted in that area in 2017, which represented the most recent traffic data collected near the school, did not indicate a problem.
"The data from 2017 did not provide any sufficient reason to make changes to how traffic was being handled in the neighborhood. There are no significant speeding issues there that would indicate we need to do speed bumps, stop signs, lower the speed limit, or anything like that," said Lt. Jennifer Grote of the Hannibal Police Department during a traffic committee meeting late this summer.
Grote added that while another traffic study could be conducted by HPD it was doubtful the results would be significantly different because "there hasn't been a lot of dynamic changes to the area as far as new businesses or residential changes."
It was also suggested that parking on Bird Street was contributing to traffic congestion during times when students are being dropped off before school starts and picked up after the school day has concluded. Consideration was given to eliminating on-street on Bird Street between certain times on days when school is in session.
It was not believed that restricting parking in that area during school hours would create a hardship for those who live on Bird Street near the school because of the amount of off-street parking that is available.
"There is just one house that doesn't have off-street parking from North Hawkins to the end of school property," said Susan Osterhout during the November meeting.
Before taking action the committee learned that a portion of the parking volume was being created by school staff members, who were parking their vehicles on the street rather than in the school's parking lot. According to Edie Graupman, who serves as the traffic committee's secretary, that situation was being addressed by school officials.
"We know the school has made it mandatory for teachers to start parking in the parking lot. That seems to be resolved on the school's end," she said. "There doesn't seem to be a major parking concern (near the school), which seemed to be more of a problem than speeding."