HANNIBAL — After seeing several accidents at the intersection of Church and South Maple streets, John Paul Tomko recently asked the city to install illuminated stop signs at that location.
According to the Hannibal Traffic Committee, while that area is very heavily traveled, there is no evidence that shows placing a lighted stop sign at Church and South Maple would make a difference in the number of accidents that occur at that location.
Cost is a consideration. Andy Dorian, the city’s director of central services, said that illuminated stop signs cost approximately $1,600 apiece. He added that one would be needed on each side of the street at the Church and South Maple intersection.
It was also pointed out that if lighted stop signs were placed at Church and South Maple requests could be expected from other parts of the community which the city could not afford.
The question was asked if Tomko wished to donate the necessary funds to purchase the illuminated stop signs, would that be acceptable to the city. Dorian said that if Tomko did indeed wish to donate the funds to pay for the lighted stop signs the city would install them. However, the city would not guarantee that if the solar panels which power the signs were damaged they would be repaired.
Ryan Neisen, assistant fire chief, said that regardless of whether a stop sign is illuminated or not, it is not going to make a driver stop at an intersection such as the one at Church and South Maple.
Members of the traffic committee voted unanimously to deny the request for the change in stop signs at the intersection of South Maple and Church.