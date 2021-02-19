HANNIBAL — Tractor Supply Company has announced an agreement on the purchase of Orscheln Farm and Home, based in Moberly, Mo.
A news release about the $297 million cash deal was announced Thursday, pending federal regulatory approval.
Orscheln operates 61 stores across rural Missouri, including locations in Bowling Green, Canton, Louisiana, Monroe City and Shelbina.
Orscheln President Barry Orscheln said the company has been operating for more than 60 years.
“I am very proud of what we have accomplished over this time,” Orscheln said. “I am confident that with Tractor Supply our stores will be well-positioned to continue Orscheln’s tradition of taking care of our customers and communities for the next phase of growth.”
Tractor Supply operates 1,923 stores in 49 states and has a store in Hannibal’s Huck Finn Shopping Center. Tractor Supply is traded as NASDAQ: TSCO.