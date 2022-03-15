MONROE CITY, Mo. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Mark Twain Lake is seeking candidates for a tractor operator position at Mark Twain Lake.
This is a six-month, seasonal position which generally occurs annually from April through October. This person will be part of the Environmental Stewardship Program, and will support the management of natural resources, wildlife habitats and outdoor recreational facilities.
The position requires competent operation, mechanical adjustment and general maintenance of agricultural and utility tractors, landscape mowers, UTVs, tillage implements, planters and rotary mowers.
The person must be able to work in a team setting and independently in the field. The hired individual must also be capable of reading and understanding aerial photographic maps, interpreting management spreadsheets and comprehending and following written and verbal instructions.
Eligibility requirements for the position include:
- U.S. citizenship
- Resume showing qualifications for the position
- Ability to competently operate a tractor with attached implements in varying topography and vegetative cover
- Capability to mechanically adjust and maintain equipment and associated implements
- Ability to lift 60 pounds and handle equipment attachment
Candidates interested in the position may apply at the USAJOBS.gov website at usajobs.gov/job/642038000. The announcement number for this position is SWGI5826989665D. Applications must be submitted by Monday, March 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.