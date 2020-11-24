HANNIBAL — More than 1,600 children in Northeast Missouri will receive gifts through the Toys for Tots program this holiday season.
Locally sponsored by Douglass Community Services and Hannibal Parks & Recreation, the goal of the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program is to collect new, unwrapped toys and distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to less fortunate children in the community.
Last year about 600 low-income families from Marion, Ralls, Pike, Monroe, Shelby and Lewis counties received assistance. Each child receives three toys, along with stocking stuffers and books.
Toys will be collected along the route on Broadway and Main Street during the Christmas Parade at 6 p.m.Saturday, Dec 5, sponsored by the Hannibal Jaycees.
Coin cans and donation boxes are available in Hannibal at the Board of Public Works, Hannibal National Bank at Main Street, North and Shinn Lane locations, Peter's Heating & Air, Ravenscraft Realty, Saints Avenue Bank, Shell on Broadway, Mark Twain Avenue, James Road and Shinn Lane, VFW, Watlow, American Legion, Ayerco on Mark Twain Avenue, Market Street and Route MM, Big Lots, Bleigh Ready Mix, Dollar General, Elks Lounge, ESS - Bross Construction, Groomingdale's, Hannibal Carbide and Hannibal Regional Hospital.
Other area locations for donating toys are Ayerco, Canton Grade School and Orscheln in Canton, Mo.; Mark Twain Casino in LaGrange, Mo.; Ayerco in West Quincy, Mo.; Abel's Quik Shop, Ayerco, Dollar General, HNB, Orscheln and Shell in Bowling Green, Mo.; Ayerco, Dollar General, Orscheln and Shell in Louisiana, Mo.; Dollar General, HNB and Orscheln in Monroe City; Dollar General and Orscheln in Shelbina; Dollar General, HNB, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Shell and Wilco Fast Break in Palmyra, Mo.; Tubby's Bar & Grill in New London, Mo.; Crossroads Bar, Library Center in Center, Mo.; Dollar General and HNB in Perry, Mo.; Dollar General in Lewistown, Mo.; and Dollar General in Ewing, Mo.
More information is available by visiting the Toys for Tots for Northeast Missouri Facebook page or by calling 573-221-3892 ext. 247.