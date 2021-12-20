HANNIBAL — The Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program, sponsored by Douglass Community Services, will provide Christmas for 1,300 children in Northeast Missouri this week.
The program will have distributions in Hannibal, Canton, Mo., Shelbina, Mo. and Bowling Green, Mo.
In some communities, the Toys for Tots Program is a secondary Christmas program after the local adopt-a-family programs. It is estimated that 284 families will receive gifts at the Hannibal distribution and 165 families will be served at the Bowling Green distribution. These are the two largest distributions. Families decide which site they will use to pick up toys.
Because of COVID and concerns for the health and volunteers, the program has pre-boxed items for families.
This program is made possible only through the support of volunteers and generous donors. Although a national program, each Toys for Tots campaign is responsible to raising funds and toy donations to meet local needs. All toys given locally stay with local families.
This is the seventh year Douglass Community Services has partnered with the Marine Corps Toys for Tots campaign and the Hannibal Parks and Recreation Department to bring children hope at Christmas.
The Salvation Army ensures that each family also receives a Christmas Food Box.
