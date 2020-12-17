Toys for Tots provides gifts for 1,600 area children

HANNIBAL — Gifts will be under the Christmas tree for 1,600 children this holiday season, after Distribution Day on Thursday, Dec. 17, at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
About 650 low-income families qualified for Toys for Tots assistance in Marion, Ralls, Pike Shelby, Monroe and Lewis counties. During the distribution, the Salvation Army provided more than 800 food baskets. Chad Douglas was helping fellow Salvation Army colleagues, and he noticed what has been a common theme this year — more people have come out than in past years.
Douglas said the chance to offer assistance in the community was the reason volunteers, like Tom and Becky Ambassadors who helped bring boxes of toys to vehicles, all shared the same goal of giving back during the holiday season.
“That’s what we’re here for,” Douglas said.
Managerial support for Toys for Tots locally is provided by Douglass Community Services and Hannibal Parks & Recreation.
Stacey Nicholas, community outreach initiatives director with Douglass Community Services, said the preparation and coordination of team members and everyone showing up at the appointed time was “exceptional.” She is co-coordinator of Toys for Tots with Hannibal Parks & Recreation assistant director Aron Lee.
Nicholas said volunteers boxed up packages for each family and will distribute them through a drive-through system at the Recreation Center, as an abundance of caution due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nicholas said, “It’s been a challenging year because of COVID. We have had to modify every aspect of our campaign. We realize that some of what we are doing is different than we have done it in the past. But given the circumstances, we have made the best choices to keep our volunteers safe and still provide Christmas gifts.”
The mission of the U. S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program is to collect new, unwrapped toys and distribute those toys as Christmas gifts to less fortunate children in the community.
Each child received five toys, along with stocking stuffers and books.
There were coin cans and donation boxes in Bowling Green, Canton, Center, Eolia, Ewing, Hannibal, LaGrange, Lewistown, Louisiana, Monroe City, New London, Palmyra, Perry, Shelbina and West Quincy.
In addition, toys were collected along the route during the Hannibal Jaycees Christmas parade Dec. 5.