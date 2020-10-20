HANNIBAL — The Toys for Tots program has brought community agencies together to bring Christmas joy to local youth, and volunteer support is needed more than ever this year as changes are made to keep everyone safe.
Stacey Nicholas, director of Community Outreach Initiatives at Douglass Community Services, said the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves' Toys for Tots program is expected to reach 1,600 youth this year, noting some parents may be working fewer hours or could be laid off due to the pandemic. Community organizations have teamed up to combine their strengths about seven years ago — with DCS, Hannibal Parks and Recreation Northeast Community Action Corporation and the Salvation Army working together.
"Everybody gets to focus on what they do well," Nicholas said. "When we work together we're stronger."
This year, safety concerns for everyone involved mean gifts for families will be packaged up and ready to go, as it was a few years ago. Nicholas said there will be more volunteer support needed to make sure each box is ready.
The necessary change is a departure from the shopping-like atmosphere from the past few years, and volunteers will be making decisions about gifts for each child as they prepare the boxes. Nicholas said more volunteers will be needed to have the gifts ready.
"It's harder. We really want parents to be engaged in how they support their kids at Christmas. But we also care about the health of our families, about the health of our volunteers," Nicholas said. "So this year, we're just going to have to do it in a way that may be not the way we prefer, but it's the way that makes sure that all of us are around for Christmas."
Nicholas said volunteers face challenges each year with gifts for youth 13 years of age or older — she suggested donors shop with their child and ask them what types of gifts other children their age would enjoy. Popular gifts include bicycles, any type of athletic ball, a fishing pole and personal hygiene kits.
Nicholas said she knows some supporters are not ready to go shopping yet due to the current circumstances, so Toys for Tots for Northeast Missouri set up a registry at www.target.com for Toys. She said people also may order from other online stores and have gifts delivered to Toys for Tots at 711 Grand Ave., in Hannibal.
Applications are now available for Toys for Tots, and people can find one under the forms tab on the DCS website or pick up a paper copy from DCS, NECAC or the Salvation Army. Nicholas said applications need to be submitted by Dec. 1 for applicants to receive a food box from the Salvation Army.
In the uncertainty of 2020, Nicholas said the spirit of bringing joy to children during the holiday season is unchanged.
"The Marine Corps, the Salvation Army, NECAC and Douglass — we're all going to step up to make Christmas happen," Nicholas said.
Volunteer opportunities are available by visiting the Toys for Tots Facebook page or calling DCS at 573-221-3892.