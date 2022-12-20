HANNIBAL — A team of volunteers from throughout the community worked together Tuesday to bring Christmas magic to less fortunate families during the Northeast Missouri Toys for Tots distribution event at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center. 

This year, more than 1,500 children will receive Christmas gifts — about 600 families qualified for Toys for Tots assistance in Marion, Ralls, Pike, Monroe, Shelby and Lewis counties. Douglass Community Services and the Hannibal Parks & Recreation Department provided managerial support. Representatives from co-sponsor ServPro, local groups, businesses, churches and individual volunteers all collaborated to make the event a success.

