HANNIBAL — A team of volunteers from throughout the community worked together Tuesday to bring Christmas magic to less fortunate families during the Northeast Missouri Toys for Tots distribution event at the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center.
This year, more than 1,500 children will receive Christmas gifts — about 600 families qualified for Toys for Tots assistance in Marion, Ralls, Pike, Monroe, Shelby and Lewis counties. Douglass Community Services and the Hannibal Parks & Recreation Department provided managerial support. Representatives from co-sponsor ServPro, local groups, businesses, churches and individual volunteers all collaborated to make the event a success.
Stacey Nicholas, chief development officer with Douglass Community Services, explained volunteer efforts to assemble boxes of gifts for each family began the last week of October. Local support continues to be strong for the event, with 130 toy boxes donated by local businesses.
Coin cans and donation boxes were set up in Hannibal, Bowling Green, Canton, Center, Eolia, Ewing, LaGrange, Lewistown, Louisiana, Monroe City, New London, Palmyra, Perry, Shelbina and West Quincy. Toys were also donated during the Hannibal Jaycees Christmas Parade on Dec. 3.
The U.S. Marine Corps mission for the Toys for Tots program is to collect, new, unwrapped toys for distribution to less-fortunate members of the community. Each child will receive five gifts along with books and stocking stuffers.
As vehicles passed through the drive-thru layout set up in the Admiral Coontz Recreation Center parking lot, U.S. Marine Corps veteran and Hannibal Parks & Recreation Department employee Jim Barnard was among the group of volunteers guiding visitors to their destinations. He will retire in five days from a 26-year career with the department, and he was excited to be a part of the effort to give back to area families.
"It makes you feel proud," he said, noting he appreciated the chance to help provide Christmas gifts to children in his final days with the department. "It's a highlight. It's something you enjoy doing, helping people out. Being one of the last things I do, it's pretty cool."
Mary Lynne Richards, recreation supervisor with the Hannibal Parks & Recreation Department, assisted fellow volunteers amid stacks of boxes filled with gifts. She shared her sentiment about the difference Toys for Tots makes each year for children in the area.
"Children should not have to wake up on Christmas morning without feeling the magic of Christmas. It just seems to me one of those simple things that all our children should enjoy," Richards said. "So, we volunteers always contemplate the smiles on their faces Christmas morning. That's something that drives us all."
Along the drive-thru route, volunteers with the Hannibal Salvation Army were busy distributing food boxes. This year, about 800 food boxes would be given out — 550 to 600 were distributed to Hannibal area families, and other boxes will go to families in Bowling Green, Canton and Shelbina.
Chad Douglas, donor relations coordinator with the Salvation Army, commended the team effort from partners like the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots program, Hannibal Parks & Recreation Department, Douglass Community Services and North East Community Action Corporation (NECAC) to make a positive impact for Christmas.
He explained inflation has affected many people, and the Salvation Army has seen new people receiving the food this year. He stressed that meeting community members' needs is the Salvation Army's goal.
"This is the most rewarding and humbling day of the year, at least for me. Our direct services deal with clients every day; I don't. So, when you get to see smiles on the faces, the appreciation from the folks picking up the food and their toys, it's really nice," he said, noting the collaborative effort was readily apparent. "This is what Hannibal is all about — everyone coming together when our friends and neighbors need help and everybody being here together."
Following Tuesday's event in Hannibal, the originally scheduled Thursday Toys for Tots distribution in Bowling Green was rescheduled to Wednesday due to forecasts of inclement weather. Appointment times will remain unchanged, and distribution will be at the same location, the Pike County Fairgrounds, 15884 U.S. 54 in Bowling Green.
