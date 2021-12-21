Toys for Tots event brings Christmas joy to about 1,300 children in Northeast Missouri

HANNIBAL — The Northeast Missouri Toys for Tots distribution event brought gifts, food and smiles to participants who visited in a drive-thru format for safety and efficiency. The program provided Christmas gifts for about 1,300 children in Lewis, Marion, Monroe, Pike, Ralls and Shelby counties.
Stephanie Himmel, Community Outreach Initiatives director with Douglass Community Services, said all of the preparations were made by the end of the day Monday, and volunteers arrived Tuesday morning ready to help. The mission of the U. S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program is to collect new, unwrapped toys and distribute them as Christmas gifts to less fortunate children in the community. The drive-thru format returned for 2021 out of an abundance of caution due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Himmel said there were learning opportunities for fine-tune the process for more efficiency and convenience.
Himmel said about 625 families in the six-county region were positively affected by the event. She stressed how volunteers and community groups teamed up to make the endeavor successful.
“We can’t do this just as one singular organization,” Himmel said. “So, it’s critical to have our community partners that come alongside and make this whole thing work and come together.”
Throughout the day, Himmel heard from volunteers and participants who received toys about how “easy and seamless the process has been.”
“That’s what we hope for. We want to make this as easy as possible, both for recipients and volunteers as well,” she said. “We value their time and their efforts, so I feel like it’s the least we can do to ensure that they have an easy process to jump into.”
Volunteers worked together to pack labeled boxes packed with gifts for each family when they arrived at their appointment time. Each family received five gifts for each child, along with stocking stuffers and books. Local managerial support was provided by Hannibal Parks and Recreation and Douglass Community Services.
Outside, families could also drive through the adjacent lot where Salvation Army staff and volunteers with th Key Club and the National Honor Society from Hannibal High School were ready to distribute Christmas food boxes.
Hannibal Salvation Army Caseworker Amanda Bowen said about 277 food boxes were distributed to families in Hannibal, with a total of almost 600 families in the community receiving food and toys.
Major Trevor McClintock said the students helped pack the boxes with frozen items and distribute the packages to recipients.
“They were a big help,” he said, noting “many hands make light work.”
This was the first time National Honor Society members had the opportunity to assist in the effort. The group of four juniors were eager to help, and Brynn Burton said their teacher brought up potential service projects, and the students signed up to join the effort.
“It is very honoring to be able to help out, and just make them smile and make their Christmas better,” she said.
Jacob Hickman agreed about the positive impact their efforts made.
“It definitely makes you feel good, helping other people,” he said.
Garrett Heaton appreciated the chance to make a difference as well.
“It’s pretty nice being able to help all these people,” he said. “It’s a rather nice experience.”
Zack Capp noted how the drive-thru format provided peace of mind for recipients amid the pandemic. The food was prepackaged, and the drive-thru format alleviated risks associated with busy public spaces. He shared in the joy with his fellow volunteers about the impact they were making for families in the area.
“It’s just nice and exciting to make a difference in people’s lives that aren’t as fortunate as ours, and we can make their Christmases a lot better,” he said.
Himmel noted how the day’s outreach brought welcome support and hope for people facing hardships. Many families have felt the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the combination of Christmas gifts and food eased burdens in time for the holidays.
“COVID changed everything for so many people,” she said. “This is an opportunity where at Christmastime we can ensure that there’s not a child who goes without Christmas morning, regardless of their family circumstances or what situation their parents find themselves in.”
