HANNIBAL — Seventy-five years ago, Major Bill Hendricks, USMCR, was inspired by his wife Diane when she tried to donate a homemade Raggedy Ann doll to a needy child but could not find any organization to do so.
At her suggestion, he gathered a group of local Marine reservists who coordinated and collected some 5,000 toys for local children that year from collection bins placed outside Warner Bros. movie theaters.
For the seventh year, The Marine Corps Toys for Tots will be assisting children in Northeast Missouri who need Christmas gifts. Sponsored locally by Douglass Community Services, Marine Toys for Tots plans on assisting 1,600 children in Lewis, Marion, Ralls, Pike, Shelby and Monroe counties.
Applications for assistance will be available starting Thursday, Oct. 20. Applications will be available at Douglass Community Services, schools and community social service agencies. They will also be available on the Facebook page, Toys for Tots of Northeast Missouri.
“For 75 years, the Marine Corps Toys for Tots program has answered the call to bring the hope of Christmas to children in need,” said Douglass’ Chief Operating Officer and campaign coordinator Stacey Nicholas. “This year our donors and volunteers are more than ready to meet that mission.”
Persons, community groups, churches or businesses that would like to participate in the Toys for Tots mission should contact Nicholas at 573-221-3892.
