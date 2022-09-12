HANNIBAL — Seventy-five years ago, Major Bill Hendricks, USMCR, was inspired by his wife Diane when she tried to donate a homemade Raggedy Ann doll to a needy child but could not find any organization to do so.

At her suggestion, he gathered a group of local Marine reservists who coordinated and collected some 5,000 toys for local children that year from collection bins placed outside Warner Bros. movie theaters.

